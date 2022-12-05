Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out

For those who are unaware, the Tata Nexon EV is the first made-in-India high-voltage electric SUV and in the coming months it will get a new rival as the Mahindra XUV 400. Celebrating sale of 35,000 Tata Nexon EVs, Tata Motors shared a cryptic post on Instagram through which it took a dig at Mahindra.

Tata Motors has been in the lead in the nation's EV race for a while, and when it comes to the electric SUV market, the Tata Nexon EV is without a doubt the best option available. Tata Motors sent a mysterious message on Instagram celebrating the sale of 35,000 Tata Nexon EVs in which it poked fun at Mahindra.

The post with the caption ‘Need we say more?’ had Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUVs popular ‘00’. For those who are not aware, the Mahindra XUV 400 will be the Tata Nexon EV's new competition in the coming months. The Nexon EV is the first high-voltage electric SUV built in India.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023; Details here

One of the most well-known electric vehicles in the nation, the Tata Nexon EV was previously unchallenged in its class. Tata Motors has introduced a number of new Tata Nexon EV Max models during the past several months. A 40.5 kWh battery pack is used to power the Tata Nexon EV Max, which has a 437 km claimed range.

Mahindra, on the other hand, has only recently debuted the XUV 400 electric SUV, and the car's pricing will be made public shortly. Power is provided to the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV by a powerful engine and a 39.4 kW battery pack.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India for Rs 74.50 lakh; Know all about seven-seater electric SUV

According to the manufacturer, it produces the best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The Mahindra XUV 400 is advertised as having a range of up to 456 kilometres on a single charge. The eXUV300 concept vehicle at the Auto Expo 2021 served as the inspiration for the upcoming Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV. Competitors of the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV include the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV.

Also Read | No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation