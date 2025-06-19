Skoda India witnessed remarkable growth in May 2025, selling 6,740 cars, a 134% increase compared to 2,884 cars sold in May of the previous year.

Skoda achieved significant success in the Indian automobile market in May 2025. Compared to the same month last year, Skoda India experienced remarkable growth. According to the latest figures released by the company, 6,740 Skoda cars were sold in May 2025. This represents a substantial 134% increase compared to the 2,884 cars sold in May of the previous year.

These figures indicate positive momentum for Skoda India in the market. Industry experts attribute this growth to changing consumer preferences in the Indian auto market over recent months and the new models launched by Skoda with modern features.

Skoda recently introduced several models targeting middle-class and upper-middle-class consumers in India. Key among these are the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq. These vehicles boast impressive design, modern technology, and safety features, all developed to suit Indian roads.

The more than doubling of sales in May 2025 compared to May 2024 highlights the success of Skoda's strategic decisions. Notably, the company's expansion of its dealer network across the country and improvements in customer service have boosted buyer confidence.

Responding to the company's growth, Skoda India representatives expressed their delight at the rapid progress in the Indian market. They stated that the company is committed to providing a better experience for Indian consumers and will introduce more attractive vehicles in the coming months.

Achieving this level of sales growth in a short period is no small feat. It's evident that Skoda has a deep understanding of the Indian market and has tailored its business model accordingly.

Skoda's substantial sales in May could mark a significant milestone for the company's overall performance this year. As auto industry analysts predict, there are opportunities for Skoda to excel in the mini SUV segment in the future.

Skoda is also working on improving its service network. Initiatives like opening dealerships in smaller towns and establishing a faster service mechanism have brought the Skoda brand closer to consumers in rural areas.

Furthermore, Skoda's safety standards and improved ratings in NCAP tests have also instilled confidence among buyers.

A 134% growth in a single month is remarkable in the domestic automobile sector. This signifies the growing popularity of the Skoda brand among Indian consumers and their positive response to the company's commitment to technology, design, and safety.

In this context, Skoda is also preparing to introduce new electric vehicles soon. With the growing global demand for EVs, Skoda aims to further strengthen its presence in India.

Overall, May 2025 has been a milestone month for Skoda India. According to company figures, this is the highest monthly sales figure to date. Skoda is succeeding in strengthening its market presence and providing quality vehicles to consumers.

Skoda Kushaq – Features and Price

Price: Rs. 11.99 lakhs to Rs. 20.49 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Engine Variants: 1.0 liter TSI Turbo Petrol (115PS power) 1.5 liter TSI Turbo Petrol (150PS power)

Gearbox Options: 6-speed Manual 6-speed Automatic 7-speed DSG (in 1.5L variant)

Key Features: 10-inch touchscreen infotainment Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Air Purifier 6 Airbags (top variant) Cruise Control, Rear Parking Camera Skoda Connect Technology, Tire Pressure Monitoring

Skoda Slavia – Features and Price

Price: Rs. 11.63 lakhs to Rs. 19.12 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Engine Variants: 1.0 liter TSI Turbo Petrol 1.5 liter TSI Turbo Petrol

Gearbox Options: 6-speed Manual 6-speed Automatic 7-speed DSG (1.5L variant)

Key Features: Skoda Slavia sedan has many premium features 10-inch touchscreen Air purification system Electric sunroof 6 airbags 521 liters of boot space Cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start