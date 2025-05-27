English

Why monsoon arrived early in India this year and what it means

1. Stronger Cross-Equatorial Winds

Moisture-laden winds from the southern hemisphere surged faster across the equator into the Arabian Sea — speeding up monsoon arrival.

2. Warmer Sea Surface Temperatures

The Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were hotter than usual, fuelling cloud formation and low-pressure systems earlier than expected.

3. Early Low-Pressure Systems

A developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal acted like a magnet — drawing monsoon winds inland before time.

4. Active Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO)

A favourable MJO phase enhanced convection near the Indian Ocean, boosting early rainfall activity.

5. Weakening El Nino, La Nina Incoming?

The fading El Nino and possible La Nina transition helped strengthen monsoon currents — a known trigger for early onset.

6. Pre-Monsoon Weather Disturbances

Several systems, including a new low-pressure zone forming by May 27, added momentum to monsoon advancement.

Implication: Agriculture Gets a Head Start

Farmers in southern and central India get more prep time and better soil moisture for kharif sowing.

Risk: Floods & Landslides in Hilly Areas

States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu face increased risk of waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable zones.

Boost: Reservoir Levels Rise Early

Reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, like the Lower Bhavani Project, are already seeing improved storage — a big plus for irrigation.

What’s Next?

Meteorologists eye further monsoon advance and a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

