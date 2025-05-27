Why monsoon arrived early in India this year and what it means

Moisture-laden winds from the southern hemisphere surged faster across the equator into the Arabian Sea — speeding up monsoon arrival.
The Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were hotter than usual, fuelling cloud formation and low-pressure systems earlier than expected.
A developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal acted like a magnet — drawing monsoon winds inland before time.
A favourable MJO phase enhanced convection near the Indian Ocean, boosting early rainfall activity.
The fading El Nino and possible La Nina transition helped strengthen monsoon currents — a known trigger for early onset.
Several systems, including a new low-pressure zone forming by May 27, added momentum to monsoon advancement.
Farmers in southern and central India get more prep time and better soil moisture for kharif sowing.
States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu face increased risk of waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable zones.
Reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, like the Lower Bhavani Project, are already seeing improved storage — a big plus for irrigation.
Meteorologists eye further monsoon advance and a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Delhi Weather, May 20: Capital sizzles at 41°C; Check updates
Delhi Weather, May 18: Scorching heat grips the capital on Sunday
Delhi Weather, May 15: Scorching heat and humid skies
Delhi Weather, May 14: Mercury reaches 42°C on Wed; Caution advised