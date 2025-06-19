The 2026 Audi Q3 boasts sportier design, advanced technology, and enhanced performance. Featuring cutting-edge OLED taillights, a spacious interior with Android Automotive OS, and improved ADAS capabilities, new Q3 is set to rival other luxury SUVs.

The third-generation Audi Q3, which has significant improvements in appearance, technology, and performance for its well-liked small luxury SUV, has been formally launched by Audi AG. The new Q3, which is anticipated to make its European premiere by the end of 2025, will compete with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Range Rover Evoque when it arrives in India in 2026.

2026 Audi Q3: What can you expect?

Inspired by the bigger Audi Q5, the 2026 Q3 has a sportier and more elegant look. A broader Singleframe honeycomb grille, split matrix LED headlights, and optional digital OLED taillights are some of the main features. With more than 25,000 tiny LEDs, these cutting-edge lights employ micro-LED technology to increase road safety and lighting.

The SUV comes with 11 body colours, including new ones like Sage Green and Madeira Brown, and 17- to 20-inch alloy wheels, according to Hindustan Times Auto. The SUV's athletic personality is enhanced by a sloping roofline that preserves enough back headroom.

According to the source, the Audi Q3's cabin is more roomy and has a cleaner layout. The dashboard has an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen entertainment system that are both driven by Android Automotive OS. A column-mounted gear selector, a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, and wireless Apple CarPlay free up room in the centre console.

Audi has used environmentally friendly materials in their carpets and seat upholstery, such as Econyl and recycled polyester. According to the analysis, acoustic glass for the front windows further enhances passenger comfort.

Another NDTV report claims that the 2026 Audi Q3's propulsion basis incorporates enhanced driving assistance (ADAS) capabilities throughout the range. This will feature emergency assistance that guides the SUV to the safest path in the event of an unresponsive driver, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance. The tactile, aural, and visual alerts are all used by the driver assistance system.

Additionally, the Q3 has a SONOS 12-speaker sound system with four audio profiles, driver tiredness monitoring, and skilled parking assistance.

2026 Audi Q3: Price and India launch

If anyone intends to buy it, the petrol variant is priced at €44,600 (about Rs 39.9 lakh) and the PHEV at €49,300 (about Rs 49 lakh). India is likely to get the mild-hybrid petrol and the PHEV, but likely through CKD assembly, stated the reports.

The new Audi Q3 will be open for orders in select European markets starting in July. Its global rollout, including the India launch, is expected by late 2025 or early 2026.