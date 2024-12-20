Toyota Camry to Audi A4: Top 5 high-performance sedans under Rs 50 lakh

Explore the top 5 sedans in India under Rs 50 lakh, offering a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style. Compare features, prices, and specs to find your ideal premium car.

With the introduction of new SUVs to the Indian market, the sedan class gradually began to fall. Toyota introduced the revised Camry in India, which is a luxury sedan.

1. Toyota Camry Toyota upgraded the Camry's look and interior while also adding new amenities. It now has a sunroof, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and more. It also has a three-zone temperature control system and reclining rear seats. A 2.5-liter hybrid petrol engine with 230 horsepower and 221 Nm of torque is available for the Toyota Camry. It is paired to an e-CVT transmission. Toyota Camry price starts at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us look at the top sedans in the luxury segment under Rs 50 lakh in India:

2. BYD Seal In India, the BYD Seal is an electric performance sedan that comes with two battery packs. The body curves in the aerodynamic design of the BYD Seal. It has amenities like a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. Both a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh battery pack are available for the BYD Seal. The Dynamic, Premium, and Performance versions of Seal are said to have 510, 650, and 580 km of range, respectively. The starting price of the BYD Seal is Rs 41.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. BMW 2 series In India, the entry-level BMW is the 2 Series. The BMW 2 Series boasts a dynamic design, luxurious amenities, and an extensive feature set. Features of the 2 Series include a sunroof, wireless charging, and dual-zone temperature control. It also has an electronic adjustment for the front seats, a digital instrument cluster, and more. The 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines power the BMW 2 Series. BMW 2 Series price starts at Rs 43.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Audi A4 The entry-level luxury car in Audi India's portfolio is the A4. The Audi A4 boasts excellent features, elegant interiors, and understated exteriors. The Audi A4 has a sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, and a wireless charging. The Audi A4's engine is a 2.0-liter petrol engine.



The starting price of the Audi A4 (ex-showroom) is Rs 46.02 lakh.

5. Mercedes-Benz A Class In India, the Mercedes-Benz A Class is the base model. It has a lot of features and has a straightforward look with a high-end interior. To begin with, it has amenities like a sunroof, power front seat adjustment, two displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, and more. It furthermore has a rear seat armrest and a sunroof. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine and a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The starting price of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

