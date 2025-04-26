Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on April 30, 2025. Like every year, gold prices are expected to rise during Akshaya Tritiya. Can we buy gold before this festival?

Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious throughout the day. Therefore, auspicious activities are undertaken on this day. Gold, silver, jewelry, vehicles, houses, shops, flats, plots, etc., are purchased during Akshaya Tritiya. Gold prices increase on Akshaya Tritiya, but why is buying gold considered auspicious on this day, and can we buy it earlier? Let's find out...

Reason for Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day of the year because any new beginning or purchase made on this day is considered lucky. The most important thing to do on Akshaya Tritiya is to buy gold. There is a belief about Akshaya Tritiya that "this day is a way to earn wealth." Not only that, it is said that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya "brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home." There is a religious belief that if gold or gold ornaments are bought and brought home on this day, Goddess Lakshmi herself enters that house. It is believed that the property or wealth bought on Akshaya Tritiya is permanent and prosperity remains in it.

Can Gold Be Purchased Before Akshaya Tritiya?

In Hinduism, gold is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, gold can be purchased on any day. But if this auspicious work is done on Akshaya Tritiya, its benefits are doubled. The purchased gold increases wealth and happiness in the house. It is said that buying gold on this day prevents financial crisis throughout the year. According to legend, Lord Kubera found treasure on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Auspicious Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most sacred traditions. This time, the period from 6:11 am to 2:12 pm on April 30 is very auspicious for buying gold.

Besides, if you are thinking of buying gold on April 29, that time is also auspicious. The time from 5:31 pm on April 29 to 6:11 am on April 30 will be suitable for buying gold.

What Else Can Be Purchased?

If you are unable to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you can buy other auspicious items that bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home. Apart from gold, you can buy the following.

*Silver - Silver is also considered very auspicious, and buying it increases wealth and prosperity in the house.

*Cowrie Shells - According to religious beliefs, cowrie shells are used as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

*Earthen Pot or Matka - This is considered an auspicious object, used to bring peace and prosperity to the home.

*Barley - Barley is also used in prayers on this day, and buying it increases harvest and prosperity.

*House - If you have the opportunity to buy a house, doing this work on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious.

*Vehicle - Buying a vehicle on this day is considered auspicious, as it is seen as a symbol of prosperity and happiness.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

