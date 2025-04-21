Sawan 2025: The Hindu New Year begins with the month of Chaitra. The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called Sawan. Sawan month has special significance in religious scriptures. It is called the month of devotion to Lord Shiva. Actually, Sawan is an altered form of the word Shravan. Shravan means to listen, meaning that the stories of Lord Shiva must be heard in this month. Shiva devotees especially await the month of Sawan. Learn more about when Sawan month will begin in the year 2025 and how many Mondays it will have…

When will Sawan 2025 begin?

According to the Panchang, this time Sawan month will begin on Friday, July 11, and will end on Saturday, August 9. That is, this time the month of Sawan will be for a full 30 days. During these 30 days, crowds of devotees will throng Shiva temples daily. Devotees will try to please Mahadev in different ways.

How many Mondays will there be in Sawan 2025? (Sawan 2025 Somvar Dates)

This time a combination of 4 Mondays is being formed in Sawan 2025. The special thing is that out of these 4, there is a special combination of fasting-festivals on 3 Mondays, due to which the importance of these Sawan Mondays has increased even more. These are the dates of Sawan Mondays 2025…

- The first Sawan Monday of Sawan 2025 will be on July 14. Ganesh Chaturthi fast will also be observed on this day.

- The second Sawan Monday will be on July 21. Kamika Ekadashi fast will be observed on this day.

- The third Sawan Monday will be on July 28. Durva Ganpati fast, which is called Vinayaki Chaturthi, will be observed on this day.

- The fourth and last Monday of Sawan 2025 will be on August 4. There is no special coincidence on this day.

- Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on the last day of Sawan month i.e. Saturday, August 9.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.