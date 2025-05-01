According to astrology, the Sun changes its zodiac sign every 30 days. In May 2025, the Sun will enter Taurus, the sign of its enemy Venus. This transit will bring upheaval in the lives of 4 zodiac signs.

Sun Transit 2025: According to astrologers, each planet changes its zodiac sign at a specific time. Among them, the Sun changes its sign every 30 days. Currently, the Sun is in Aries. On Wednesday, May 14th, the Sun will move from Aries to Taurus. Taurus is ruled by Venus, which is considered an enemy of the Sun. The Sun's entry into its enemy's sign can create new troubles for 4 zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs these are and how this transit will affect them…

Taurus: Increased Troubles

People of this sign may experience a sudden increase in their troubles. Ongoing work may get disrupted. There will be a decline in job/business situations. Enemies might plot against you. A major dispute may arise within the family. Tension will persist due to unfulfilled targets at work. Be cautious about your health, or you might fall prey to seasonal illnesses.

Leo: Upheaval in Life

People of this sign may experience upheaval in their lives. They might have to travel elsewhere unwillingly. There will also be significant expenses. A sense of disappointment will prevail within the family. You might have to rush around concerning your children's health. Lack of support from in-laws may lead to anger.

Libra: Major Loss

People of this sign may face a major loss in business or investments. They might also get entangled in some illegal matter. They will have to make rounds of court. Unfulfilled plans will cause constant irritation. If you have lent money to someone, it might get stuck. Keep in mind that this is not a good time for investments.

Pisces: Stay Cautious

People of this sign need to be cautious as they might face some accident or mishap, so drive carefully. Avoid any risky work. Refrain from starting any new work, or you might regret it later. The situation at the workplace may become tense. Some bad news might cause you tension.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.