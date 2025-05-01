Image Credit : Freepik

6. Pisces: Ruled by Jupiter, Pisceans are honest and trustworthy with their partners, lovers, and friends. They form deep emotional connections and are sensitive, avoiding hurting their partners. Conscientious about family responsibilities, they make lifelong sacrifices for their partners.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.