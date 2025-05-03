According to Vedic astrology, Saturn is a slow-moving planet, and its motion has a significant impact on all zodiac signs. Whenever Saturn changes its zodiac sign, it influences each sign differently. Additionally, Saturn's movement can be direct or retrograde, with each having distinct effects. On Sunday, July 13, Saturn will move into retrograde motion, bringing both positive and negative effects to the 12 zodiac signs.

As per Drik Panchang, Saturn will begin its retrograde motion on Sunday, July 13, at 9:36 AM, and it will remain in retrograde for 138 days. Saturn will return to direct motion on Friday, November 28, at 9:20 AM. During this period, three zodiac signs should be particularly cautious.

Cancer

Cancer natives should be cautious during Saturn's retrograde phase. There could be potential financial losses, so it's important to be mindful of your spending. Pay extra attention to your health and avoid junk or outside food. Working individuals should proceed with care, as there may be challenges at work. Business people could experience setbacks. The home environment may also be stressful, and unnecessary quarrels may arise.

Scorpio

Scorpios need to exercise caution during Saturn's retrograde movement. The negative effects of this period may lead to disputes, particularly with friends. Financial losses could occur, and there may be a decline in overall health. You may feel a lack of motivation, resulting in mental stress. It's important to maintain harmony in your relationships, as unresolved conflicts could lead to separation.

Pisces

Pisces individuals should take extra care during this retrograde phase. Unexpected changes in life could cause stress, so be prepared for the challenges ahead. Your health should be a priority, and a balanced diet is essential to avoid physical discomfort, especially pain in the legs. Employees may face a tense work environment and could get caught up in disputes, so be cautious with your words. Financial losses may occur, so it's crucial to invest wisely during this time.