Mercury changes its path 6 times in June 2025, impacting communication, intellect, business, education, and negotiation. This shift positively affects 7 zodiac signs, enhancing financial prosperity, career advancement, and social standing.

1. Mercury entered Mrigashira Nakshatra on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 06:59 AM, enhancing logical and communication skills.

2. Mercury enters its own sign Gemini on Wednesday, June 6, 2025, at 09:29 AM, intensifying intellect, communication, and business.

3. Mercury enters Ardra Nakshatra on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 02:58 PM, promoting new thinking and change.

4. Mercury enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 05:03 PM, bringing balance and maturity to thoughts.

5. Mercury enters Cancer on June 22, 2025, at 09:33 PM, strengthening emotional communication and family dialogue.

6. Mercury enters Pushya Nakshatra on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 05:08 AM, favoring knowledge, teaching, and advisory roles.

Taurus: Mercury's transit is financially beneficial. Its presence in the ninth house brings luck, increasing income, investment profits, and interest in religious activities.

Cancer: Mercury's transit brings spousal support, financial gains, and success in craftsmanship. This period sees success in lawsuits, influential speech, and improved social connections.

Virgo: Mercury's transit brings success in career and education. The Jupiter-Mercury conjunction may lead to job promotions, business profits, and enhanced social standing.

Scorpio: Mercury's transit brings unexpected financial gains and social respect. This period sees increased income, success in government jobs, and family support.

Capricorn: Mercury's transit brings career success, health benefits, and recognition in arts and literature. Increased intellect and logic lead to success in writing and intellectual pursuits.

Aquarius: Mercury's transit brings increased material comforts and good news related to children. This period sees lifestyle improvements, strengthened finances, and family happiness.

Pisces: Mercury's transit brings happiness in family life, property benefits, and improved relationships. This period sees sudden financial gains, recovery of stuck money, and increased social standing.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.