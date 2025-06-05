Image Credit : Freepik

Pisces, expect some friction between you and your partner. Wasting time on the wrong things will bring you down. Bad advice could lead you astray. Steer clear of negative people, or you could land in hot water. Family arguments about property are possible. You'll be stressed about something.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.