Mars and Ketu's conjunction in Leo forms Kuj Ketu Yoga, impacting specific zodiac signs.

According to astrology, planets are constantly moving, forming auspicious and inauspicious yogas that significantly impact individuals. A similar event is about to occur. After 30 years, a dangerous yoga of Mars, Saturn, and Ketu is forming.

Vedic texts consider these yogas inauspicious. This time, their destructive effects are expected from June 30 to July 28. During these 28 days, three zodiac signs will face severe troubles, including financial difficulties and serious illnesses. Let's find out which zodiac signs will be affected.

Virgo

This inauspicious conjunction of Mars, Saturn, and Ketu will cause serious problems for you. You may face numerous issues for 28 days, including family tensions, trouble from hidden enemies, and disputes with neighbors that could lead to legal battles. Old illnesses may resurface.

Leo

The Shadashtak Yoga of Saturn and Mars, along with Kuj Ketu Yoga of Mars and Ketu, can be negative for you. You may face health problems, and family members' health could deteriorate, requiring hospitalization. You'll be worried about your career and family and might miss a promotion opportunity.

Aries

Shadashtak and Kuj Ketu Yoga can harm you. Be cautious with financial dealings in July to avoid losses. Avoid investments and hasty decisions. You might experience losses in partnerships and have serious disagreements with your spouse. You'll be concerned about your children's education.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.