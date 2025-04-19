Dream Astrology: Everyone dreams while sleeping at night. It's a natural process that happens to everyone. In Hinduism, dreams are seen in connection with astrology and omens. It is also said that dreams give us an indication of future events. There is also a book related to dreams in astrology called Swapna Jyotish. This book describes thousands of dreams and the auspicious and inauspicious results they give. Today we are telling you about dreams related to food…

1. If a person sees himself eating alone in a dream, he may suffer a heavy loss in the future or may have to face public loss.

2. A person who sees himself eating with guests in a dream may soon fall prey to a serious illness, as written in Swapna Shastra.

3. According to Swapna Jyotish, when a person sees himself eating at a Langar (community kitchen) in a dream, it means that he is going to gain money soon and promotion in the job is also possible.

4. Eating delicious food in a dream indicates freedom from illness. That is, if such people are suffering from any serious illness, their health may improve soon.

5. Seeing food decorated on the table is considered auspicious. This means that you can get success in whatever work you are doing or thinking of doing.

6. Eating with your wife in a dream means that you are going to get relief from the problems going on in your married life.

7. The person who donates food to others in a dream, his troubles can go away very soon, says the book of Swapna Jyotish.



