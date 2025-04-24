The broom is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and should be treated with respect. There are many beliefs and misconceptions about brooms. Vastu Shastra offers guidance on proper broom placement for good fortune.

The broom, used daily to keep our homes clean, is associated with both beliefs and misconceptions. It's considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. According to mythology, Lakshmi used a broom to clean Vaikuntha. Therefore, the broom is seen as a representation of the goddess. Treating the broom with respect and placing it correctly ensures Lakshmi's presence in the home. The broom should be kept in a way that it doesn't touch anyone's feet. Since the broom represents Lakshmi, it shouldn't be stepped on.

It's believed that one shouldn't hand a broom directly to another person, as it can cause conflict. So, when giving a broom, it's placed on the floor for the other person to pick up. Since the broom is considered Lakshmi, giving it away is like giving away money, which can lead to disputes. This belief might explain why relatives avoid handing brooms directly to each other.

The broom symbolizes wealth and should be kept hidden. Therefore, one doesn't lend their broom to others. It's believed that if a broom leaves a house unknowingly, it diminishes the house's prosperity. A broom shouldn't be placed under heavy objects. Accidentally placing a broom under a heavy object can lead to financial problems.

When not in use, the broom should be kept out of sight. It should never be stored upright or upside down. Avoid stepping on a broom, intentionally or unintentionally. Keep the broom clean and replace old brooms promptly. Saturday is considered auspicious for replacing old brooms, and special cleaning should be done on this day.

Buying a new broom on Saturday is considered inauspicious, as it can lead to Shani Dosha. One shouldn't buy a broom during Shukla Paksha either, as it can cause financial difficulties. Sunday and Thursday are also not considered auspicious for buying brooms. Ignoring these rules can lead to problems.

According to Vastu Shastra, the ideal place for a broom is between the south and west directions. Always store it horizontally. Never keep a broom in the kitchen or bedroom, as it can lead to poverty and disagreements. The broom should always be hidden from view. Broken or very old brooms should be replaced immediately.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.