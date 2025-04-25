A person can die very quickly from illness or accidents. One can also die due to the consequences of past life karma. But most of the time, a person shortens his life by his own qualities. What are they?

How long is a person's life? No one can tell. But in Kali Yuga, the Vedas say that a person's lifespan is 100 years. But we have seen people dying at a very young age. For what reasons does human life expectancy decrease? A person can die in half his life due to illness, accidents, terrorist attacks, accidents. One can also die due to the consequences of past life karma. All these can be called divine creations. But many times a person shortens his life by his own qualities. What are they? Chanakya gives the answer to this question. According to him, a person's lifespan decreases due to the following seven reasons. Let's see what it is.

1) Excessive Indulgence

Excessive indulgence impoverishes a person's body. His/her vitality is drained in the acts of indulgence. His soul is filled with likes and dislikes about enjoyment. He may steal, lie, be selfish, cheat, murder, etc. for enjoyment. Negativity fills up. The body becomes a nest of diseases. This is sure to shorten the lifespan.

2) Excessive Pride

A person who is excessively proud has a short life. A person who sees faults in others and virtues in himself falls prey to pride. Such a person considers himself strong and intelligent. He thinks that there is no one better than him on this earth. They begin to consider themselves omnipotent. Because of this pride, man loses his life. He declines from his position. It doesn't take long for such a person to become corrupt. The world never likes a person who always praises himself.

3) Excessive Talkativeness

A person who talks nonsense has a short life. He is very busy talking too much. He will not be able to speak the truth. He engages in work that yields bad results. Both the lifespan and intelligence of such a person gradually begin to decrease. That person's words have no effect on anyone. Such a person should practice chanting God's name more and more to get rid of his habit.

4) Hurting Family

For happiness and peace in society and family, a person should have a sense of dedication and sacrifice. A person who does not have an attitude of giving up will have a short life. Worldly pleasures shorten a person's life. Due to lack of sacrifice, Ravana, Duryodhana's downfall occurred. A person who gives up not only lives his life peacefully, but his lifespan also increases. One should remember that he has not come into this world to take anything, but to give happiness to others. A person who thinks only of himself does not get respect in society.

5) Excessive Anger

Anger is man's greatest enemy. In anger, a person comes to a state of regretting what he has done. Due to anger, a person not only harms himself but also hurts the people around him. Because of this, a person shortens his life. Because such a person does not know what is happening around him. An angry person always has to face bad consequences in the future. Anger is the gateway to hell. No matter how many good deeds a person does, his anger pushes him to hell.

6) Selfishness

Selfishness is the root of all misfortunes. A selfish person will commit a great sin for his own selfishness. He has no good feelings. A jealous person keeps shortening his life. Because no one knows when he will do what. Therefore, selfishness should be avoided and to get rid of selfishness, practice being happy in the happiness of others and participating in sorrow.

7) Betrayal of Friends

A person who betrays a friend is described in the scriptures as the most inferior person. A true friend participates in every difficulty. But those who cheat friends can never lead a happy life and their lifespan is also shortened. We tell our friends some things that we can't even tell our family members. In such a situation, will God be pleased if such people are cheated?

Disclaimer: These predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.