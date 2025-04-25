Mercury, the lord of speech and commerce, will make its first transit in May on the 7th, 2025, at 4:13 AM, moving from Pisces, ruled by Jupiter, to Aries, ruled by Mars. This transit will sharpen your speech and logical abilities. As Aries is a fire sign, Mercury's influence here can be somewhat impulsive. This can lead to urgency in thoughts, quick decisions, and confidence in speaking, sometimes even arrogance or pride. However, it can be a good time to accelerate business and create new strategies.

Mercury's second transit will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 1:05 PM, when it leaves Aries and enters Taurus, ruled by Venus. According to astrology, Taurus is an earth sign where Mercury brings more stability and practicality. During this time, it's best to speak wisely, be cautious in financial matters, and make long-term plans. This transit can be beneficial for those in writing, art, music, and finance.

For Aries, May will be very auspicious and progressive. Your understanding and strategic thinking at work will earn appreciation from your superiors and colleagues. Your decision-making ability will be very sharp this month, enabling you to make timely and correct decisions and reap their full benefits. Long-pending tasks will see progress, and some important projects will be completed. This time is also favorable from a financial perspective - new sources of income may open up, especially matters related to investment and partnerships will be profitable.

For Gemini, your ruling planet Mercury brings new possibilities this month. Business plans will be successful, and there are opportunities to make big profits. Your communication and dialogue skills will be more effective during this time, allowing you to easily influence people with your ideas. This quality will strengthen your professional and personal relationships. There will be harmony in relationships, and any old disagreements can also be resolved. Social prestige will increase, and beneficial connections will be made with new people.

For Leo, May will be bright and full of success. Your hard work and talent will be recognized in the workplace, leading to new responsibilities and promotion opportunities. Your creativity will be at its peak during this time, enabling you to succeed in any new project or business plan. If you are preparing for any competition, exam, or interview, your confidence and preparedness will bring you success. There are possibilities of financial gains, especially in fields related to art, entertainment, or investment.

For Sagittarius, Mercury's transit brings clarity and confidence to your life. This month, you will be more decisive and logical in making decisions, which will help you achieve your goals. Due to your efficiency in the workplace, work will be completed ahead of schedule, and you will receive praise. Old relationships may be reactivated, which will prove beneficial in the future, either on a business or personal level. There may also be opportunities for travel, which will bring you new experiences and knowledge.

This time is very auspicious for Pisces in terms of career and social prestige. Your hard work will be rewarded, and you may get some important position or responsibility. Employees may get a promotion or salary increase, while business people will get new customers and opportunities for profit. Your creative thinking and insight will be even more intense during this time, enabling you to easily solve any complex problem. Social respect will increase, and your leadership skills will be appreciated.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.