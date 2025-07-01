According to Vedic astrology, until July 28, the conjunction of Mars and Ketu in Leo creates Angarak Yoga.

According to Vedic astrology, planets periodically transit and form auspicious and inauspicious yogas, which affect human life as well as the country and the world. In July, Angarak Yoga will last for 28 days. This yoga will be in Leo due to the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. Mars and Ketu will remain in Leo, the sign of the Sun, until July 28. In such a situation, the problems of some zodiac signs may increase. But some can benefit. Mars will be in Leo till July 28. During this time, Angarak Yoga is formed due to the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. Know specifically who this yoga will benefit.

Gemini

For Gemini, the conjunction of Mars and Ketu can bring positive changes. This time your desires may increase. You will move towards achieving something special in your life. Ketu's presence will bring deep introspection within you. This will make you try to find answers to life's deeper questions. Interest in spirituality will increase and you may be drawn towards practices that offer mental peace like meditation and spiritual practice. Respect in society will increase, which will boost confidence. This time will be good in terms of material comforts and amenities. You may be attracted to a house, vehicle, or other amenities. You will need to control anger and hasty decisions.

Leo

The combination of Ketu and Mars can prove to be very beneficial for Leo natives. Because this combination is happening in their own zodiac sign. The influence of this yoga can lead to success in the field of higher education and people interested in studies or research will get a new direction. There will be opportunities to participate in religious programs and social events. This will increase your prestige in society. Due to Ketu, the activity of introspection will increase and you will be on the path to understanding yourself better. Good news can come for those who are preparing for government jobs. The search for stability and peace in life can lead you on a spiritual path. However, Ketu's influence can sometimes bring illusions or worries about the future. Therefore, it will be necessary to maintain balance.

Sagittarius

Angarak Yoga can be very beneficial for Sagittarius. This time can open new doors of success in every area of your life. Your interest in activities like religious travel, spiritual practice, meditation, and pranayama will increase. This will achieve mental and spiritual balance. New opportunities can be found in the field of work. Those waiting for a transfer or a new job can fulfill their desires. During this time you will get full support from your family and friends. You may get some pleasant news from your children. Due to this, the atmosphere in the house will be joyful. Overall, this yoga can prove to be a confluence of progress, happiness, and spiritual balance for you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.