Israel-Hamas war: Yahya Sinwar's silence concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in peace deal

Amidst an unsettling silence from Hamas key figure Sinwar, negotiators are sounding alarms over the precarious state of hostage deal discussions, warning of potential setbacks and delays that could further complicate the already sensitive situation.

The peace deal negotiations between Israel and Hamas could face a roadblock as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has gone missing for a week. The prominent Hamas leader was last heard from giving inputs to the negotiators abroad to not rush on the peace deal with the Israelis.

The Gaza region which has been embroiled in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after Hamas’ terror attack on Israel led Qatar and Egypt to bring both the fighting parties to the table for dialogue. The negotiations have been going on for many weeks and it was expected that a peace deal will be concluded soon.

The already slow negotiations could now take more time because of incommunicado from Yahya Sinwar. Officials from Egypt and Qatar reveal that the incommunicado from Yahya Sinwar is likely to push the peace deal between Israel and Hamas which involves a ceasefire, and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas official told the Wall Street Journal that the terror group has kept a peace deal target for the first week of Ramadan. The terror organization wants a temporary end to violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hamas is reportedly backing off from a permanent ceasefire deal.

Israel on the other hand is rapidly preparing for a Rafah assault. Qatar and Egypt officials are mulling both sides for a quick deal to stop the violence. The US has also reportedly grown frustrated with Benjamin Netanyahu due to the ongoing crisis. The White House wants temporary peace as it is moving into its election phase.