WWE-style mayhem in Alabama caught on camera: Punches thrown, chair used, hair pulled in shocking brawl

A WWE-style brawl erupted at a riverfront park in Alabama, United States, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, as reported by USA Today. The chaotic incident took place on a Saturday, involving dozens of people, and was captured on camera. Video clips of the fight were shared on social media, with one showing a man wielding a folding chair to strike his opponents. By Sunday, Montgomery police had issued four active warrants, with the possibility of more arrests as they review videos posted on X, previously known as Twitter, according to NBC-affiliate WSFA.

Witnesses reported that the fight began when a group of boatmen attacked a dock worker at Montgomery Riverfront, escalating quickly and leading to people being thrown into the river. The tumultuous scene unfolded around 7 pm on the 200 block of Coosa Street, as confirmed by the police.

The argument originated from a group of boatmen refusing to move their pontoon boat, which seemingly triggered the violent confrontation. Montgomery's mayor, Steven Reed, emphasised that the police swiftly apprehended several individuals involved in attacking the dock worker.

In one of the videos, a shirtless man can be seen initiating the violence by running up and punching the dock worker in the face. The situation intensifies as two more men join in the attack, with onlookers pleading for help. A woman's voice can be heard urging others to assist the employee.

As the argument unfolds, a man rushes down a ramp to the dock, and another individual jumps into the river to defend the worker. The fight momentarily subsides as several others arrive at the dock to support the dock staffer.

However, in another video clip, tensions escalate again as another group approaches the pontoon boat, leading to punches, hair pulling, and a woman being thrown into the water.

In a third video clip, even more individuals, both men and women, join the fight. Amidst the chaos, a man uses a folding chair to strike both a man and a woman from the group of pontoon boaters. Police officers quickly intervene, apprehending the chair-wielding man and several others involved in the brawl.

Mayor Reed expressed deep concern about the violent actions and emphasized that those who resort to violence will be held accountable by the criminal justice system. The incident has garnered widespread attention and raised discussions about the importance of maintaining peace and order in public spaces.