    WHO says it has not recorded any deaths related to Omicron variant

    WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier informed reporters in Geneva that no reports of Omicron-related fatalities have been received. They are gathering all of the evidence and expect to uncover more as the investigation progresses.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 6:58 PM IST
    The World Health Organization stated on Friday that it had received no reports of fatalities associated with the new Omicron form of Covid-19. The WHO stated that it was gathering evidence regarding the variety of concern as governments across the world scrambled to curb its spread. Despite the increasing number of nations reporting infections with the new variety, no deaths have been reported to the UN health agency.

    WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier informed reporters in Geneva that no reports of Omicron-related fatalities have been received. They are gathering all of the evidence and expect to uncover more as the investigation progresses. He noted that if additional countries continue to test people and dig especially into the Omicron strain, they will uncover more cases, more knowledge, and, hopefully not, deaths.

    While Omicron has caused consternation throughout the world, Lindmeier also asked people to be aware of the Delta variation, which accounts for 99.8 percent of sequences uploaded to the GISAID global research effort using specimens gathered within the past 60 days.

    Also Read | Government answers FAQs on Omicron variant; are existing vaccines effective against this variant?

    "Omicron may be on the increase, and we may reach a moment when it takes over as the dominant version, but at this point, Delta remains the very dominant form," he said. Lindmeier also stated that the limitations imposed in several nations just two weeks ago – economic closures, lockdowns in certain places, and closures of Christmas markets in parts of Europe – were imposed before Omicron due to an increase in Delta cases. The spokesperson recommended individuals employ tried-and-true methods to protect themselves against Delta – and hence from Omicron.

    According to the WHO, it will take several weeks to establish a complete picture of Omicron's transmissibility and illness severity and assess how immunizations, testing, and therapies fare against the new strain. As Omicron spreads, information from other nations emerges. Lindmeier stated that they must compile all of the observations, evaluations, and tests and then have the specialists look at it, carefully balance it, and come up with an assessment.


     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 6:58 PM IST
