Revenge porn means sharing sexual images without consent to hurt someone. With the new Take It Down Act, the US now treats it as a federal crime, protecting victims and punishing offenders with jail time and lawsuits.

Revenge porn is when someone shares private, sexual, or nude photos or videos of a person without their consent. This is usually done by an ex-partner who wants to shame, hurt, or embarrass them. It can also include threats to post such images online, or sending them through texts, email, or messages.

Sometimes, the person who posts the image also adds personal details such as the victim’s name, address, or social media links to increase the harm.

Now, even fake sexual images created using artificial intelligence (called "deepfakes") are counted as revenge porn if they're shared without permission. This is important because it means that even if the photo or video isn't real, sharing it with the intention to hurt someone is still a crime.

Trump signs the 'Take It Down Act'

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed a new law called the Take It Down Act. This law makes revenge porn a federal crime across all of the United States.

First Lady Melania Trump, who helped push for the law, was given the first signature space on the bill during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden. She said it's heartbreaking to see what young girls and women go through when their private images are made public without consent.

What does the new law do?

The law says:

Anyone who knowingly shares or threatens to share sexual or nude images without consent can go to prison for up to 3 years.

Websites and social media companies must remove such content within 48 hours of a victim asking them to.

Platforms also have to delete all copies or duplicates of the image.

The law applies to real images and deepfakes.

Victims can now also sue platforms if they don’t take the images down.

This is one of the strongest US laws yet on online sexual abuse, and it is meant to protect people’s privacy and dignity.

Why this law is important

Revenge porn causes severe emotional harm. Victims often feel scared, ashamed, or helpless. Some even face bullying, job loss, or worse. Until now, only some US states had laws against revenge porn. The new law now protects victims across the whole country.

But not everyone agrees

Some free speech groups are worried. They say the law might accidentally block legal content or hurt LGBTQ creators. Others worry that the government might use this law to monitor private messages. The law passed in Congress with huge support from both parties, but debates about privacy and free speech will continue.

A growing problem worldwide

Revenge porn is a rising issue globally. Countries like the UK, Australia, and South Korea already have strict laws against it. Many activists believe strong national laws like the Take It Down Act are needed everywhere to stop digital abuse.

Revenge porn is online abuse. It’s not just cruel — it’s now a crime in the US. This law is a step toward protecting victims and making the internet safer for everyone.