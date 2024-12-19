What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda?

A mysterious illness dubbed "Dinga Dinga" has impacted around 300 people in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, primarily affecting women and girls. The disease causes fever, tremors, weakness, and mobility issues, with some cases reporting paralysis.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

According to The Monitor, a mysterious illness known locally as "Dinga Dinga" has reportedly affected around 300 individuals in Uganda's Bundibugyo district. The condition primarily affects women and girls and is marked by symptoms such as fever and intense body tremors, significantly impairing mobility.

The illness presents with severe fever, weakness, exhaustion, and difficulty walking. In some cases, paralysis has also been observed. While no fatalities have been reported, the disease is spreading rapidly across Uganda. Reports indicate that hundreds have already been affected, though the exact cause of the condition remains unknown.

Reports indicate that 300 people in Bundibugyo have been affected by the illness. The condition was first reported in 2023. Treatment primarily involves the administration of antibiotics to those suffering from the disease.

The symptoms include fever, headache, cough, nasal congestion, and body aches. Authorities are investigating potential respiratory pathogens like influenza, COVID-19, malaria, or measles as possible causes, but the illness remains undiagnosed while awaiting laboratory results.

A similar event was the "Dancing Plague" of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where individuals reportedly danced uncontrollably for days, with some succumbing to exhaustion and related complications.

France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

Uzbek man confesses to detonating bomb that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov on Ukrainian orders says Russia

On camera, terrifying moment as plane crashes into building near Honolulu airport, kills two (WATCH)

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025

Uzbekistan man detained for killing Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow blast

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row?

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

