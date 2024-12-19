What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda?

A mysterious illness dubbed "Dinga Dinga" has impacted around 300 people in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, primarily affecting women and girls. The disease causes fever, tremors, weakness, and mobility issues, with some cases reporting paralysis.

According to The Monitor, a mysterious illness known locally as "Dinga Dinga" has reportedly affected around 300 individuals in Uganda's Bundibugyo district. The condition primarily affects women and girls and is marked by symptoms such as fever and intense body tremors, significantly impairing mobility.

Reports indicate that 300 people in Bundibugyo have been affected by the illness. The condition was first reported in 2023. Treatment primarily involves the administration of antibiotics to those suffering from the disease.

The symptoms include fever, headache, cough, nasal congestion, and body aches. Authorities are investigating potential respiratory pathogens like influenza, COVID-19, malaria, or measles as possible causes, but the illness remains undiagnosed while awaiting laboratory results.

A similar event was the "Dancing Plague" of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where individuals reportedly danced uncontrollably for days, with some succumbing to exhaustion and related complications.

