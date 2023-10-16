Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We will eliminate Hamas': Israel vows as IDF shares list of key operatives eliminated so far

    The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday released a list of six "key operatives" of Hamas that have been killed in the war. The IDF wrote: "Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. We will eliminate Hamas."

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday released a list of six "key operatives" of Hamas that have been killed in the war. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, IDF wrote: "Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. We will eliminate Hamas."

    The Israeli military has previously stated that it was planning a concerted attack on the Gaza Strip from the air, sea, and land. On Sunday, Israel offered inhabitants in northern Gaza three hours to leave and relocate south. Israel has cut off access to water, power, and food supplies to the enclave, which is home to over 2 million people.

    More than 4,000 people have been murdered on both sides of the Gaza Strip in the continuing conflict between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel. While Hamas's surprise attack on Israel killed 1,300 people, the subsequent bombing on the Gaza Strip killed around 2,750.

    Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defence Force said 199 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, higher than previous count.  "We have updated the families of 199 hostages," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier number of 155 captives. He did not specify whether that number includes foreigners, or say who is holding them. Most are believed to be held by the Hamas militant group which rules Gaza.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
