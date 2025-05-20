The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration warned Israel about losing US support if the Gaza conflict continues.

A recent report by the Washington Post reveals that the Trump administration has cautioned Israel that continuing its military campaign in Gaza may lead to a withdrawal of US support. Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper states that US officials have conveyed this message to Israel, stating that the conflict must cease to maintain American backing.

The source quoted in the report asserts that the Trump administration's stance is clear: "We will abandon you if you do not end this war." However, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has denied the report, labeling it "nonsense."

"Their reporting is nonsense. They need to listen to what the president says – not what some uninformed ‘source’ pretends to know," he said.

A senior US official has also dismissed the idea of abandoning Israel as "preposterous."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently holds a 67-seat majority in the Knesset. Despite having the political means to end the conflict, the source suggests that Netanyahu lacks the political will. The Trump administration reportedly increased pressure on Israel after the country called up reservists and intensified airstrikes in Gaza.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has reiterated President Trump's desire to see the Gaza conflict end, emphasizing the need for all hostages to be released.