WATCH: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G7 Hiroshima Summit

US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared a hug as they meet in Hiroshima for the G7 Summit. PM Modi landed on Friday in Japan to take part in the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting as well as the annual G7 summit, where he will explore ways for all world leaders to work together to address global concerns.

The two world leaders exchanged a hug and spoke a few words before the Indian PM settled down along with other world leaders attending the Working Session 6 in Japan.

The G7 meetings will provide a forum for discussions on a number of important issues, including food, fertilizer, energy security, health, gender equality, climate change and the environment, resilient infrastructure, and development cooperation.

Earlier today, PM Modi met leading Japanese personalities Dr Tomio Mizokami and Hiroko Takayama, who have excelled in their professions, during his visit to Hiroshima for the G-7 Summit.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park on Saturday ahead of the second day of the G-7 Summit. As a sign of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan, the government of India gave the Mahatma Gandhi bust to the city of Hiroshima. The bust location is close to the famous Atomic-Bomb Dome, which is frequented by hundreds of residents and visitors each day. It is located next to the Motoyasu River.

On the first stage of a three-nation journey to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, the prime minister is in Hiroshima and is scheduled to participate in over 40 engagements.