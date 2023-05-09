Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov arrested in Dangestan; here's why

    According to recent reports, Hasbulla Magomedov was arrested in Dagestan for a traffic violation alongside some of his friends. Hasbulla apologized for his act later on.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Since becoming a viral figure on the internet, Hasbulla Magomedov is considered one of the most lovable celebrities in recent times. He was reportedly arrested in his home Dagestan, a republic of Russia, due to multiple driving offences involving a group of friends while celebrating a wedding.

    The global celebrity was caught in his home Dagestan, along with four of his friends, for a driving violation. The social media sensation was apparently part of an entourage that interfered with other vehicles on the road while celebrating a friend's wedding. 

    According to various media reports, Dagestan's Internal Affairs stated he and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations. 
     

    Hasbulla took to social media to apologize for the incident. He promised never to do it again. "That won't happen again, people we apologize," Hasbulla tweeted. 

    The Russian social media sensation is reported to have a genetic issue that causes his body to be unable to manufacture growth hormone, causing him to be significantly smaller than the usual adult male. Many others, though, assume he is a youngster. Interestingly, the viral sensation is an adult, and he is approaching his 21st birthday.

    The incident comes after Hasbulla, 20, was recently chastised for releasing a video of himself beating his beloved cat. Hasbulla went on to explain his conduct, claiming that he loves his cat and that she "disobeyed" so he "scolded her a little" with "gentle" ear tugging.

    Hasbulla gained to online prominence through re-enacting former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight walkouts on TikTok, as well as producing various sorts of nefarious films.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
