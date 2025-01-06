Viral video claims Gazan refugees rioting, vandalizing & setting property on fire at Malaysia hotel (WATCH)

A video has now surfaced on social media, claiming that the 127 Gazan refugees who were brought to Malaysia (via Egypt) on health grounds were seen rioting, vandalizing and setting property on fire at a taxpayer-funded hotel in Malaysia.

In August 2024, Malaysia had successfully evacuated 127 Palestinians from Gaza, bringing them to safety in the Southeast Asian nation. The group, which included men, women, and children, arrived at Subang Air Base aboard a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft. The rescue mission was initiated by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who announced the operation during a solidarity rally for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur on August 4.

The purported video shows teens setting property on fire, creating a chaotic-situation in the hotel premises.

The evacuees were reported to have received medical care in Malaysia as part of the country's broader efforts to assist Palestinians during this crisis.

The ongoing conflict has led to severe humanitarian issues in Gaza, with over 40,000 people killed and more than 92,400 injured since Israel's intensified offensive began on October 7 of the previous year.

The conflict has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

