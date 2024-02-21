In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has escalated tensions with Russia with its latest economic sanctions due on Friday in the aftermath of Alexei Navalny's controversial demise. The measures are poised to unleash economic chaos and strain diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The US is set to react to Alexei Navalny's death in a stricter manner as suggested by the White House's official national security spokesperson. US President Joe Biden will unleash a new set of economic sanctions on Friday hurting key sectors of the Russian government according to John Kirby.

Alexei Navalny's death has angered many in the West, especially the NATO countries. The prominent Russian leader was declared dead by the Arctic prison officials on Friday. According to the officials, Alexei Navalny went out for a walk and when he returned to his cell he collapsed on the floor and died.

The West is mulling a Kremlin hand in the death of the 47-year-old Putin critic. Even Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya accused the Russian President of killing her husband. The Kremlin denied the accusations and rejected requests for an international investigation into the matter. Alexei Navalny joins a long list of Kremlin critics who were silenced permanently in mysterious circumstances.

The US has also advocated for an international investigation into the death which is not likely to be accepted by the Kremlin. Joe Biden is prepared to take action against Russia for their alleged latest misadventure. White House's official national security spokesperson John Kirby shared the development in the daily media briefing on Wednesday.

The economic sanctions are set to hit Russia where it hurts as prominent sectors such as industrial and defense sectors are to be included in it. The US was already preparing a new list of sanctions against Russia to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion. However, Washington is now revisiting the list after Alexei Navalny's death.