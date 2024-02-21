Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US to rain down sanctions on Russia for Alexei Navalny's death, set to target key sectors hurting Kremlin

    In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has escalated tensions with Russia with its latest economic sanctions due on Friday in the aftermath of Alexei Navalny's controversial demise. The measures are poised to unleash economic chaos and strain diplomatic relations between the two nations.

    US to rain down sanctions on Russia for Alexei Navalny's death, set to target key sectors hurting Kremlin avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    The US is set to react to Alexei Navalny's death in a stricter manner as suggested by the White House's official national security spokesperson. US President Joe Biden will unleash a new set of economic sanctions on Friday hurting key sectors of the Russian government according to John Kirby.

    Alexei Navalny's death has angered many in the West, especially the NATO countries. The prominent Russian leader was declared dead by the Arctic prison officials on Friday. According to the officials, Alexei Navalny went out for a walk and when he returned to his cell he collapsed on the floor and died.

    The West is mulling a Kremlin hand in the death of the 47-year-old Putin critic. Even Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya accused the Russian President of killing her husband. The Kremlin denied the accusations and rejected requests for an international investigation into the matter. Alexei Navalny joins a long list of Kremlin critics who were silenced permanently in mysterious circumstances.

    The US has also advocated for an international investigation into the death which is not likely to be accepted by the Kremlin. Joe Biden is prepared to take action against Russia for their alleged latest misadventure. White House's official national security spokesperson John Kirby shared the development in the daily media briefing on Wednesday.

    The economic sanctions are set to hit Russia where it hurts as prominent sectors such as industrial and defense sectors are to be included in it. The US was already preparing a new list of sanctions against Russia to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion. However, Washington is now revisiting the list after Alexei Navalny's death.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why this late 94 year old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees gcw

    Why this late 94-year-old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees

    New Jersey-India Commission set up, move aimed at strengthening relationships

    New Jersey-India Commission set up, move aimed at strengthening relationships

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor honoured with Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur highest French civilian award

    Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, the highest French civilian award, for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

    PML Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President

    PML-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President (WATCH)

    Prince William calls for Israel Hamas fighting to end as soon as possible gcw

    Prince William calls for Israel-Hamas fighting to end ‘as soon as possible’

    Recent Stories

    UP Board Exam 2024 Have doubts Call THESE toll-free helpline number to clear them gcw

    UP Board Exam 2024: Have doubts? Call THESE toll-free helpline number to clear them

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday

    Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 beautiful Bhojpuri actresses RBA

    Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 beautiful Bhojpuri actresses

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress anr

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress

    Karnataka Minister issues stern warning to MNCs: Reveal Kannadiga employees stats or lose license vkp

    Karnataka Minister issues stern warning to MNCs: Reveal Kannadiga employees stats or lose license

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon