Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US proposes changes in H-1B visa focusing on streamlining eligibility, enhancing efficiency

    The Biden administration is proposing changes in the H-1B foreign workers programme to improve efficiency by streamlining eligibility, providing more flexibility to F-1 students, entrepreneurs and those working for non-profit bodies and ensuring better conditions for other non-immigrant workers.

    US proposes changes in H 1B visa focusing on streamlining eligibility enhancing efficiency gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    In order to increase efficiency, the Biden administration is suggesting modifications to the H-1B programme for foreign workers. These reforms would streamline eligibility, provide entrepreneurs, F-1 students, and employees of non-profit organisations more flexibility, and guarantee improved working conditions for other non-immigrant workers. 

    The new rules do not alter the 60,000 visas that the US is allowed to grant annually, as stipulated by Congress. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will publish the regulations in the Federal Register on October 23.

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the proposed changes to the rules are intended to strengthen integrity measures, streamline eligibility requirements, improve programme efficiency, and give employers and workers more benefits and flexibility. The proposed changes have been made public so that stakeholders can provide their comments and feedback.

    By abiding by all legal requirements for worker protection, the H-1B programme assists US firms in hiring the workers they require to satisfy their business demands and maintain their competitiveness in the global economy.

    In a statement, the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas said the Biden-Harris administration's priority is to attract global talent, reduce undue burdens on employers, and prevent fraud and abuse in the immigration system.

    The DHS stated that the proposed rule would alter how USCIS carries out the H-1B registration selection process in order to lessen the possibility of abuse and fraud. It noted that the H-1B non-immigrant visa programme permits US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, which are defined by statute as occupations that require highly specialised knowledge and a bachelor's or higher degree in the specific speciality or its equivalent.

    The more registrations a person submits on their behalf under the existing procedure, the greater the likelihood that person will be chosen in a lottery. The DHS stated in a statement that under the revised plan, regardless of the quantity of registrations made on behalf of an individual, each person would only be considered once for the selection process.

    Under the proposed rule, the criteria for speciality occupation positions would be revised to reduce confusion between the public and adjudicators and to clarify that a position may allow a range of degrees, although there must be a direct relationship between the required degree field(s) and the duties of the position.

    Under the proposed rule, certain exemptions to the H-1B cap would be expanded for certain nonprofit entities or governmental research organizations as well as beneficiaries who are not directly employed by a qualifying organisation.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Backed by US and UK, Canada PM on Diplomatic Row: 'India making it unbelievably difficult...'

    Backed by US and UK, Canada PM on Diplomatic Row: 'India making it unbelievably difficult...'

    Hamas releases two US hostages amid war with Israel for 'humanitarian reasons': Reports snt

    Amid war with Israel, Hamas releases two American hostages for 'humanitarian reasons'

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH)

    WATCH Artist transforms humble potato into Mona Lisa masterpiece; amazes internet with food art snt

    WATCH: Artist transforms humble potato into Mona Lisa masterpiece; amazes internet with food art

    We fight for our existence Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH) snt

    'We fight for our existence': Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details SHG

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details

    Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas: 7 films with crucial Durga Puja plots ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas: 7 films with crucial Durga Puja plots

    Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why vkp

    Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why

    Historic milestone for ISRO, Gaganyaan TV-D1 test mission successful

    Historic milestone for ISRO, Gaganyaan TV-D1 test mission successful (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon