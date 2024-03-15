Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US 'concerned' about CAA implementation in India, says 'closely monitoring' (WATCH)

    Implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Monday, the CAA offers a pathway to citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    The United States on Thursday (March 14) voiced concerns over the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) rules in India. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US is carefully observing the implementation of the act, highlighting the importance of upholding religious freedom and ensuring equal treatment for all communities.

    "We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," Miller expressed during a daily briefing, responding to queries regarding the matter. He also highlighted the significance of respecting fundamental democratic principles, including religious freedom and equal treatment under the law.

    The notification of the Act drew criticism from opposition leaders, who denounced the rules as unconstitutional, discriminatory, and in violation of India's secular principles of citizenship enshrined in the Constitution.

    Critics argued that by excluding Muslims and tying citizenship to religious identity, the CAA undermines the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution. However, the Centre has reiterated that the CAA focuses solely on granting citizenship and assured that no citizen of the country will lose their citizenship.

    In a staunch defense of the CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to the legislation, asserting that it would not be repealed. Shah emphasized the BJP-led government's dedication to safeguarding Indian citizenship and fulfilling its sovereign rights.

    He dismissed opposition criticism, saying that the BJP and PM Modi uphold their promises, contrasting it with the alleged inconsistency of the opposition's actions.

