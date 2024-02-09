Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns

    US lawmakers are saying big investment companies helped fund Chinese firms linked to the military. This has raised worries about national security. The accusations highlight the complex issues when money and global tensions mix.

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    A US House of Representatives Committee consisting of lawmakers has levied accusations against three VC companies over financing Chinese companies that are linked to the Chinese military. The committee headed by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher released the report that contains shocking allegations.

    Sequoia Capital China, Qualcomm Ventures, GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, and Walden International fuelled at least $3 Billion into Chinese tech companies. The Chinese tech companies are linked to the military departments of China raising eyebrows in Washington DC. These Chinese tech companies also have a record of supporting the Chinese military and the repression of minorities.

    The report has also exposed US companies that are in partnership with Chinese companies in the Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor arena. The US has already barred home companies from instigating partnerships with Chinese companies in the two future-ready sectors over fears of data manipulation in China.

    The report read, “The status quo is untenable... Decades of investment-including funding, knowledge transfer, and other intangible benefits U.S. VCs have helped build and strengthen the PRC's (People's Republic of China) priority sectors.”

    US President Joe Biden was requested to stop US companies from investing in Chinese companies that have ties with the authoritarian military. The Chinese military has used the help of tech companies to increase their surveillance and maintain an in-depth database of the locals.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues avv

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues

    Pakistan General Elections 2024 26 11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore gcw

    Pakistan General Elections 2024: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH) avv

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH)

    Skating Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test osf

    Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat

    Recent Stories

    football WATCH Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly

    Prabhas 'Salaar' Hindi will not release on Netflix, available on THIS digit platform RKK

    'Salaar' Hindi to release on THIS digital platform and not Netflix

    5 best smartwatches you can gift your loved ones on Valentines Day 2024 gcw

    5 best smartwatches for your loved ones on Valentine's Day

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Egg yolk for hair: Benefits , uses for hair growth and more rkn

    Egg yolk for hair: Benefits , uses for hair growth and more

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon