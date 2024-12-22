US HORROR! Man beheads 1-year-old son after assaulting wife, mother-in-law, cops find child's head in bedroom

A 28-year-old man in California's Sacramento was arrested for allegedly beheading his one-year-old son, officials said.

Sacramento County deputies arrested a 28-year-old man, Andrey Demskiy, on Friday morning for the gruesome murder of his 1-year-old son and assault on his wife and mother-in-law. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office described the horrifying ordeal as a domestic dispute that spiraled into violence.

Authorities responded to a distress call at approximately 4.15 am (local time) from a residence on Versailles Way in Antelope, California. On arrival, deputies encountered a woman outside the home. She alleged her husband, Demskiy, had assaulted both her and her mother during a heated confrontation.

The mother-in-law, who sustained injuries, was promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to ABC10 reports.

The woman, subsequently, alerted deputies to the possible harm to her 1-year-old son still inside the house. Despite demands to surrender, Demskiy barricaded himself inside, forcing deputies to break into the residence.

In a chilling scene within a bedroom, they discovered the child’s decapitated body. Investigators believe the barbaric act occurred after the woman and her mother fled the home.

During the confrontation, Demskiy resisted arrest but was eventually subdued. Authorities have revealed that he allegedly used a knife to carry out the crime.

Demskiy now faces multiple charges, including murder, corporal injury on a spouse, and assault likely to cause great bodily harm. He is currently held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without the possibility of bail.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office expressed the emotional toll on the deputies who responded to the crime scene. “The deputies that had to discover that and see that … go home every night to families, to their kids and have to process this. This is something that has shaken them,” Gandhi said, as reported by ABC10.

Demskiy’s first court appearance is scheduled for December 24.

