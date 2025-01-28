US first lady Melania Trump's official portrait released by White House; SEE pic

The White House on Monday unveiled the official portrait of Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, in an image that exudes elegance and poise.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

The White House on Monday unveiled the official portrait of Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, in an image that exudes elegance and poise. Standing before the iconic window of the Yellow Oval Room, the Washington Monument visible in the backdrop, Melania is portrayed with an air of serene sophistication.

The monochromatic photograph captures Melania in a dark suit paired with a crisp white blouse, her poised demeanor commanding attention. According to her office, the photo was taken on January 21, 2025. Interestingly, the initial release misstated the year as 2024, a minor hiccup that was promptly clarified.

This isn’t Melania’s first foray into official portraits. Back in 2017, during Donald Trump’s first term as president, her debut portrait featured a confident pose with her arms crossed and a faint smile gracing her lips. The image also highlighted her affinity for elegance, showcasing jewelry that included rings on both hands.

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days

The unveiling of Melania’s portrait follows the release of Donald Trump’s own official photograph earlier this month. His portrait, characterized by a stern gaze and slightly furrowed brow, draws parallels to his infamous mugshot taken in Georgia in August 2023, following his indictment on charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

President Trump’s portrait, taken by his chief photographer Daniel Torok, reflects a commanding yet contentious figure, encapsulating a moment that continues to ripple through American political history.

