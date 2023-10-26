Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US: Atleast 22 dead as gunman goes on rampage in Maine, shooter arrested

    A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, left at least 22 people dead and nearly 60 wounded. Law enforcement has arrested the suspect. Maine Governor Janet Mills said Wednesday night she has been briefed on the situation.

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in shootings in the US city of Lewiston, Wednesday night, with police has arrested the gunman. The incidents in the state of Maine occurred at three locations— Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, a Walmart store and Sparetime Recreation. The incident happened late on Wednesday (US local time).

    Earlier, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted two photographs of the suspect, holding a rifle in the firing position, on Facebook, saying he was at large. Meanwhile, the county sheriff asked for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect. The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle.

    In a statement, the Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Centre stated that it was "responding to a mass casualty, mass shooter incident" and that it was working with other hospitals to transport victims.

    Maine Governor Janet Mills said Wednesday night she has been briefed on the situation. “I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials,” the governor wrote on X.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
