US: Atleast 22 dead as gunman goes on rampage in Maine, shooter arrested

A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, left at least 22 people dead and nearly 60 wounded. Law enforcement has arrested the suspect. Maine Governor Janet Mills said Wednesday night she has been briefed on the situation.

Earlier, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted two photographs of the suspect, holding a rifle in the firing position, on Facebook, saying he was at large. Meanwhile, the county sheriff asked for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect. The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle.

In a statement, the Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Centre stated that it was "responding to a mass casualty, mass shooter incident" and that it was working with other hospitals to transport victims.

