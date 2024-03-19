Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH)

    Ukrainian adult film actress Yulia Seniuk, also known professionally as Josephine Jackson, recently organized a charity calendar photoshoot showcasing wounded soldiers who bravely fought on the frontlines.

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Ukrainian adult film actress Yulia Seniuk, also known professionally as Josephine Jackson, recently organized a charity calendar photoshoot showcasing wounded soldiers who bravely fought on the frontlines. The proceeds from the sales of the calendar will go towards aiding other injured soldiers in covering rehabilitation and prosthetic costs, as reported by the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel.

    The photoshoot, held in a lavish Ukrainian theater, featured Yulia Seniuk elegantly posing alongside the soldiers in evening gowns, while the 12 selected soldiers, each representing a month of the year, adorned suits, ties, or tuxedos. Notably, all participating veterans have endured limb loss in their line of duty, and the shoot proudly displayed their prosthetics or wheelchairs, as per the news outlet's account.

    Also read: Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Yulia Seniuk expressed that the purpose of the photoshoot was to portray the soldiers in a dignified light, diverging from their usual depictions either in military attire or during recovery in medical facilities.

    The actress emphasized that the choice of the luxurious venue and sophisticated attire was deliberate, aiming to present the soldiers in a dignified manner, contrasting with the common portrayals of them in uniforms or as patients in rehabilitation centers.

    "This transformation reveals them from a completely different side, showing what refined, elegant, and handsome gentlemen they are. It gives them more self-confidence and a sense of self-sufficiency," she told Obozrevatel.

    "These are the emotions we should give them, not pity and tears," she added.

    Yulia's Instagram video offers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the photoshoot, showcasing the soldiers laughing and enjoying themselves throughout the experience.

    Also read: Explained: What Putin's re-election as Russian President means for India, China and rest of the world?

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telegram is the most-used app for terror radicalisation: Australia

    Telegram is the most-used app for terror radicalisation: Australia

    Thank you for the brave action Bulgaria, US thank India, MARCOS for freeing ship from Somali pirates

    'Thank you for the brave action...' Bulgaria, US thank India, MARCOS for freeing ship from Somali pirates

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH)

    Love penguins applications open to work in Antarctica penguin post office check details gcw

    Love penguins? Applications open to work in Antarctica’s ‘penguin post office’

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023 avv

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Recent Stories

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case; Aly Goni expresses sympathy [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH)

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling rkn

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls osf

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls

    Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM, resigns from party membership vkp

    BREAKING: Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM, resigns from party membership

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon