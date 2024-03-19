Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH)

Ukrainian adult film actress Yulia Seniuk, also known professionally as Josephine Jackson, recently organized a charity calendar photoshoot showcasing wounded soldiers who bravely fought on the frontlines.

Ukrainian adult film actress Yulia Seniuk, also known professionally as Josephine Jackson, recently organized a charity calendar photoshoot showcasing wounded soldiers who bravely fought on the frontlines. The proceeds from the sales of the calendar will go towards aiding other injured soldiers in covering rehabilitation and prosthetic costs, as reported by the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel.

The photoshoot, held in a lavish Ukrainian theater, featured Yulia Seniuk elegantly posing alongside the soldiers in evening gowns, while the 12 selected soldiers, each representing a month of the year, adorned suits, ties, or tuxedos. Notably, all participating veterans have endured limb loss in their line of duty, and the shoot proudly displayed their prosthetics or wheelchairs, as per the news outlet's account.

Yulia Seniuk expressed that the purpose of the photoshoot was to portray the soldiers in a dignified light, diverging from their usual depictions either in military attire or during recovery in medical facilities.

The actress emphasized that the choice of the luxurious venue and sophisticated attire was deliberate, aiming to present the soldiers in a dignified manner, contrasting with the common portrayals of them in uniforms or as patients in rehabilitation centers.

"This transformation reveals them from a completely different side, showing what refined, elegant, and handsome gentlemen they are. It gives them more self-confidence and a sense of self-sufficiency," she told Obozrevatel.

"These are the emotions we should give them, not pity and tears," she added.

Yulia's Instagram video offers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the photoshoot, showcasing the soldiers laughing and enjoying themselves throughout the experience.

