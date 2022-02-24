  • Facebook
    Ukraine imposes martial law after Russia invades

    Meanwhile, air sirens played in Ukraine after President Zelensky imposed Martial law in the country as Russia launched ‘full-scale’ offensive against Kyiv.
     

    Ukraine imposes martial law after Russia invades
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Ukraine has announced the imposition of martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared invasion. Martial law would impose harder restrictions, which could include bans on meetings, movements and political parties.

    In the backdrop of powerful explosions being heard across Kyiv and Eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that military bases around the country were under attack.

    Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that Ukraine wants “silence” but noted it must act. “But if we remain silent today, we will disappear tomorrow.”

    Also read: Russia's invasion of Ukraine: World leaders condemn Putin's aggression

    Meanwhile, air sirens played in Ukraine after President Zelensky imposed Martial law in the country as Russia launched ‘full-scale’ offensive against Kyiv.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday morning local time that he is launching a “special military operation” in Ukraine, a move that was followed up by reports of explosions around cities, including Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, and the capital, Kyiv.

    Putin’s declaration came while the United Nations Security Council held a special session in New York on the Ukraine crisis, and bombing began shortly thereafter, according to multiple news reports.

    Also read: 'World will hold Russia accountable': Joe Biden slams Putin for Ukraine invasion

    Putin’s attempt to redraw the map of Europe could lead to the most devastating conflict on the continent since World War II. It could cost thousands of civilian lives and create hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine.

    In a televised address, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

    Over the past few months, Putin had amassed close to 190,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, a force that military analysts said was prepared and ready to launch an invasion.

    Ukraine is also a larger stage for Russia to try to reassert its influence in Europe and the world, and for Putin to cement his legacy, and reclaim a semblance of the Russian empire that was lost after the fall of the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War.

    Also read: Dramatic videos surface of Russian bombardment in Ukraine

    Also read: Lay down arms or 'Denazification': Russia's Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
