'World will hold Russia accountable': Joe Biden slams Putin for Ukraine invasion

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement condemning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's decision to go ahead with the invasion of Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement condemning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's decision to go ahead with the invasion of Ukraine.



In a statement issued shortly after Putin's announcement, Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

In a statement issued shortly after Putin's announcement, Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unjustified and unprovoked attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Stating that Russia alone was responsible for the death and destruction that the invasion will bring, Biden said, "The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Also Read: Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

Biden said that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House continuously and get regular updates from his national security team.

On Thursday, Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts in the morning and then give a statement to the American people to announce the further consequences that Russia will face for the "needless act of aggression" against Ukraine.

Special: Russia-Ukraine flare-up: Why Kyiv could be 'the new Berlin'

Stating that he and Jill were praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine, Biden said: "We will also coordinate with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight."

Also Read: Ukraine crisis and a phone call that ended in silence