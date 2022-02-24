  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'World will hold Russia accountable': Joe Biden slams Putin for Ukraine invasion

    United States President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement condemning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's decision to go ahead with the invasion of Ukraine.

    Unprovoked and unjustified Joe Biden slams Putin for Ukraine invasion
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 24, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    United States President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement condemning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's decision to go ahead with the invasion of Ukraine.
     
    In a statement issued shortly after Putin's announcement, Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

    Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    In a statement issued shortly after Putin's announcement, Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unjustified and unprovoked attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

    Stating that Russia alone was responsible for the death and destruction that the invasion will bring, Biden said, "The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

    Also Read: Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Biden said that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House continuously and get regular updates from his national security team. 

    On Thursday, Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts in the morning and then give a statement to the American people to announce the further consequences that Russia will face for the "needless act of aggression" against Ukraine.

    Special: Russia-Ukraine flare-up: Why Kyiv could be 'the new Berlin'

    Stating that he and Jill were praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine, Biden said: "We will also coordinate with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight."

    Also Read: Ukraine crisis and a phone call that ended in silence

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian people want peace: Zelensky pleads for peace with Russia-dnm

    Ukraine crisis and a phone call that ended in silence

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    BREAKING NOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    Ukraine s president Zelenskyy demands clear security guarantees from Russia gcw

    Ukraine's president Zelenskyy demands 'clear' security guarantees from Russia

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency mobilise reserve troops gcw

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency, mobilise reserve troops

    Ukraine crisis: Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence’

    Recent Stories

    Ukrainian people want peace: Zelensky pleads for peace with Russia-dnm

    Ukraine crisis and a phone call that ended in silence

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    BREAKING NOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    Want to buy trendy jewellery? Here are some tips RCB

    Want to buy trendy jewellery? Here are some tips

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch) RCB

    OMG! Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon