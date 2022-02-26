  • Facebook
    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    In a Twitter post, the IAF said: "In light of the recent events, IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    India has pulled out of the Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the United Kingdom. 

    In a Twitter post, the IAF said: "In light of the recent events, IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK."

    The recent events, according to sources, refer to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

    Five Tejas Light Combat Aircraft were to flying to the United Kingdom. IAF C-17 aircraft was to provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

    The exercise, which was to be held at Waddington, UK, was aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices between participating nations, thus enhancing combat capability.

    There is speculation doing the rounds that the air exercise may have been cancelled. To note, the Waddington airbase in Lincolnshire is one of the Royal Air Force's busiest stations. The airbase serves as the hub of British intelligence, surveillance and target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR). It is the main operating base for airborne intelligence aircraft and systems.

    According to experts, the Air ISTAR is its eyes and ears in the sky and provides British and NATO military commanders with critical information about activity on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

    And considering the situation in Europe, the United Kingdom could well be better off cancelling the exercise, experts said. NATO fighters have been patrolling the skies over Poland and Romania to ensure the security of Alliance territory and increase the air policing posture in the aftermath of the Russian incursion into Ukraine.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
