Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report

    Conducted as part of their annual “Mental State of the World” survey, which surveyed over 400,000 individuals across 71 countries, the findings underscore a persistent lack of recovery from the initial mental health impact of the pandemic
     

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    A new report suggests a global decline in mental well-being, with the UK coming in a concerning second place for the most miserable country. Every year, Sapien Labs, a research organization, asks over 400,000 people in 71 countries for its "Mental State of the World" poll. The findings indicate a lack of recovery from the initial mental health damage caused by the epidemic.

    The UK scored a low 49 on a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale ranging from -100 (very dissatisfied) to 200.  They were ranked slightly higher than Uzbekistan, the nation with the lowest score. Remarkably, 35% of British people said they were "distressed."

    Remarkably, the study discovered a negative link between happiness and income, with wealthier countries scoring worse. The happiest locations on earth include non-English speaking developing nations like Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic, who undoubtedly know how to appreciate life more than many industrialized nations do.

    The countries with the lowest rankings on the list include Australia, Tajikistan, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Overall, North America and Europe did badly, pointing to a wider pattern.

    While some might use this report to fuel negativity, the authors urge the UK to see it as a call to action. They point out positive aspects, like London being named Europe's best city and Glasgow's top live music scene.

    This poll adds to the global conversation on mental health by highlighting the need for more focus on mental wellbeing in a number of nations, including the UK. To investigate the underlying causes of the noted global reduction in mental health, more study may be necessary. Although further study may be required, this suggests that many nations, including the UK, may need to place a greater emphasis on mental wellness.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    US Navy shoots down 15 Houthi UAVs in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden; thwarts incursion

    US Navy shoots down 15 Houthi UAVs in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes 'Right to Terminate Pregnancy' in EU avv

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes ‘Right to Terminate Pregnancy’ in EU

    US issues urgent warning as 'Imminent' extremist threat in Moscow sparks concern for American nationals avv

    US issues urgent warning as 'imminent' extremist threat in Moscow sparks concern for American nationals

    Recent Stories

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants RBA

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Photos Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree RBA

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon