UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis (WATCH)

Kate announced Friday that she would attend the King’s Birthday Parade after making progress in her treatment. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement, adding that she faces “a few more months” of treatment.

The 42-year-old princess traveled by horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace with her children George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Louis. She will be seeing the event from a structure with a view of downtown London's Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade venue.

Prince William will be on horseback for the ceremony, also known as Trooping the Color, in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their regimental flag, or “color.” Alongside Queen Camilla, Charles, who is also receiving treatment for an unidentified type of cancer, is scheduled to view the troops from a carriage.

Charles, 75, disclosed his cancer in February, and has recently eased back into public duties. He attended commemorations last week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944.

