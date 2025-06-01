Celebrations of PSG's Champions League victory turned violent in Paris, resulting in two deaths and hundreds of arrests. While many fans celebrated peacefully, clashes with police occurred, leading to the deployment of tear gas and water cannons.

Violent celebrations erupted in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) historic Champions League win, leaving two people dead and hundreds arrested. A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the chest in the town of Dax, while a 23-year-old man was killed in a scooter accident in central Paris.

The French interior ministry reported 192 injuries and 559 arrests, with 491 of those arrests occurring in Paris. The majority of fans, however, celebrated peacefully, singing, dancing, and blaring car horns. The Eiffel Tower was even illuminated with PSG's blue and red colors.

Despite the joyful atmosphere, clashes broke out between police and fans near the Champs-Élysées avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium. Riot police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. At least 300 people were detained for possessing fireworks and causing disorder.

In a statement, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the violence, saying, "True PSG supporters are enjoying their team's magnificent match... Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police."

French President Emmanuel Macron, a keen supporter of rivals Olympique de Marseille, congratulated PSG on their win, saying, "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

The Paris Prosecutor's Office reported that two police officers were injured by objects thrown at Place des Ternes, and several shops were looted in the same area. Approximately 5,400 police were deployed across Paris in anticipation of the celebrations.

A victory parade is scheduled for Sunday on the Champs-Élysées, with tens of thousands of supporters expected to attend. French President Emmanuel Macron will also host the team to congratulate them on their win.

The celebrations were marred by several incidents, including a car plowing into PSG fans in Grenoble, leaving four people from the same family injured. Two were seriously injured, and the driver handed himself over to the police and was placed under arrest. The investigation suggests that the driver may not have acted intentionally.