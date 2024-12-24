Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH)

A powerful explosion at an explosives plant in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of 12 workers and injured five others.

A powerful explosion at an explosives plant in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of 12 workers and injured five others. The blast, which occurred at 8:25 am local time (0525 GMT), took place in the Karesi district of Balikesir province, sending shockwaves through the area.

Footage from the scene showed shattered glass and metal debris scattered around the plant, while ambulances were on standby. Local authorities confirmed that 12 employees lost their lives, with an additional five individuals hospitalized, although none were reported to be in critical condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Governor Ismail Ustaoglu of Balikesir province expressed his condolences, saying, "I wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded." He confirmed that there were no staff members left inside the plant at the time of the explosion, and that the fire caused by the blast had been swiftly extinguished.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that an investigation was underway, and local officials suggested "technical reasons" might have contributed to the incident, though no details were provided. Authorities ruled out sabotage, and prosecutors have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause.

The explosives plant, which manufactures munitions, explosives, and flares for both domestic and international markets, is located away from residential areas. Despite the proximity of emergency services, security forces have taken precautionary measures, preventing civilians and the press from approaching the site. Experts have also been examining the wreckage.

In a statement on social media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, saying he was “deeply saddened by the death of 12 brothers.” He added that he had been briefed by relevant authorities and instructed that the investigation be carried out comprehensively.

This is not the first deadly explosion at a munitions facility in Turkey. In 2020, a blast at a fireworks factory killed seven people and injured 127 others. Another explosion at a military explosives plant in 2023 resulted in the deaths of five workers.

Latest Videos