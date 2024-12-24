Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH)

A powerful explosion at an explosives plant in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of 12 workers and injured five others.

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

A powerful explosion at an explosives plant in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of 12 workers and injured five others. The blast, which occurred at 8:25 am local time (0525 GMT), took place in the Karesi district of Balikesir province, sending shockwaves through the area.

Footage from the scene showed shattered glass and metal debris scattered around the plant, while ambulances were on standby. Local authorities confirmed that 12 employees lost their lives, with an additional five individuals hospitalized, although none were reported to be in critical condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Governor Ismail Ustaoglu of Balikesir province expressed his condolences, saying, "I wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded." He confirmed that there were no staff members left inside the plant at the time of the explosion, and that the fire caused by the blast had been swiftly extinguished.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that an investigation was underway, and local officials suggested "technical reasons" might have contributed to the incident, though no details were provided. Authorities ruled out sabotage, and prosecutors have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause.

The explosives plant, which manufactures munitions, explosives, and flares for both domestic and international markets, is located away from residential areas. Despite the proximity of emergency services, security forces have taken precautionary measures, preventing civilians and the press from approaching the site. Experts have also been examining the wreckage.

In a statement on social media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, saying he was “deeply saddened by the death of 12 brothers.” He added that he had been briefed by relevant authorities and instructed that the investigation be carried out comprehensively.

This is not the first deadly explosion at a munitions facility in Turkey. In 2020, a blast at a fireworks factory killed seven people and injured 127 others. Another explosion at a military explosives plant in 2023 resulted in the deaths of five workers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH) snt

Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH)

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025 anr

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Opinion Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries? snt

Opinion | Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries?

NISAR worlds most expensive satellite jointly developed by india and us likely to be launched in march 2025 nasa anr

NISAR: World’s most expensive satellite jointly developed by India, US likely to be launched in March 2025

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire gcw

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire

Recent Stories

Radhe to Yuvvraaj : 10 BIGGEST box-office failures of Salman Khan ATG

Radhe to Yuvvraaj : 10 BIGGEST box-office failures of Salman Khan

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling ATG

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH) AJR

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon