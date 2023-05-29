Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey election 2023: Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins another term as President, world leaders congratulate him

    After Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Sunday in a runoff vote that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years of rule, wishes started pouring in from across the world on his historic re-election.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, continuing his increasingly authoritarian reign into a third decade as the nation struggles with rising inflation and the fallout from an earthquake that destroyed entire cities.

    A third term would give Erdogan, a divisive demagogue, an even greater influence at home and abroad, and the election outcomes would have an impact well beyond Ankara. Turkey is an important member of NATO and is located at the intersection of Europe and Asia.

    In two speeches — one in Istanbul and one in Ankara — Erdogan thanked the nation for entrusting him with the presidency for five more years. He made his first remarks following the results while speaking to supporters on a campaign bus outside his house in Istanbul. "We hope to be worthy of your trust, as we have been for 21 years," he said.

    Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's challenger, ran his campaign on pledges to halt Erdogan's deterioration of democracy, revive the economy by reverting to more traditional policies, and strengthen connections with the West. All state resources were allegedly mobilised in favour of Erdogan, making the election "the most unjust ever," according to him.

    Supporters of Erdogan took to the streets to celebrate, waving Turkish or ruling party flags, honking car horns and chanting his name. Celebratory gunfire was heard in several Istanbul neighborhoods.

    Congratulations poured in from world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose countries are at war in Ukraine.

    While congratulating the Turkish President, US President Joe Biden said he looks forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.

    Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Erdogan on his re-election on Sunday emphasising the two countries’ ongoing security collaboration.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the re-election of Erdogan, who despite close ties with Russia’s leader has positioned himself as a mediator in the ongoing conflict.

    Erdogan, a 69-year-old Muslim, is set to remain in power until 2028.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
