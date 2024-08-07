Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tropical storm Debby hurricane Florida: Flooding rain, strong winds in Southeast coast of US

    Tropical storm Debby has slowly moved off the Southeast coast of the US, bringing prolonged flooding rain and strong winds to the region. Due to its slow forward motion, more rain is expected in the coming days.

    Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    After making its landfall in Florida, tropical storm Debby has slowly moved off the Southeast coast of the US, bringing prolonged flooding rain and strong winds to the region. The storm, which formed in the Atlantic on July 26, has already dumped over 18 inches of rain in some areas, with more expected in the coming days.

    Debby is currently centered south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, producing scattered bands of rain from South Carolina to eastern North Carolina. While no flash flood warnings are in effect, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a high-risk flood outlook for the next couple of days in the Southeast.

    The storm's slow forward motion means that its impacts, including serious flooding, will be prolonged. The slower a tropical system moves, the greater the rainfall, and Debby is no exception. Some areas can expect an additional 3 to 9 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

    Tropical-storm-force winds continue to be a threat along the Southeast coast, with warnings in effect from South Carolina to southeast North Carolina. Storm-surge flooding is also possible in low-lying areas, with inundation up to 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.

    Debby's remnants are expected to spread toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday, bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to those regions. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow the latest updates and warnings.

    To stay safe:

    - Try to stay indoors during heavy rain and strong winds
    - Avoid flooded areas while driving
    - Follow evacuation orders if necessary
    - Keep a battery-powered radio and flashlights on hand in case of power outages

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches AJR

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches

    Air Dynasty chopper crashes near Kathmandu, four passengers and pilot on board; check details AJR

    Helicopter crash in Nuwakot: Air Dynasty chopper collides with hill, 4 dead

    Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor picked by Kamala Harris to be Vice Presidential candidate? gcw

    Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor picked by Kamala Harris to be Vice Presidential candidate?

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India' vkp

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India'

    From Dior bag to sarees and more a look at items stolen in dramatic loot from Sheikh Hasina residence gcw

    From Dior bag to sarees and more: A look at items stolen in dramatic raid on Sheikh Hasina’s residence

    Recent Stories

    Jio Recharge Plan: Mukesh Ambani gifts 4 affordable plans to his users; know benefits RBA

    Jio Recharge Plan: Mukesh Ambani gifts 4 affordable plans to his users; know benefits

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches AJR

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on August 10 dmn

    BREAKING: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide anr

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon