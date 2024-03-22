Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country

Holidaymakers in the Canary Islands are being warned of hefty fines up to £2,500 (€3,000) for taking rocks, stones, or sand from beaches as souvenirs, as authorities crack down on the illegal practice to protect the fragile ecosystem.

Holidaymakers visiting the Canary Islands are being cautioned about hefty fines of up to £2,500 (€3,000) if they are caught taking rocks, stones, or sand from the beaches as souvenirs. The seemingly innocent act of collecting beach mementos can lead to significant penalties upon returning to the UK.

The warnings come as authorities crack down on the illegal practice, citing concerns over the loss of natural materials and the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Spanish islands, particularly in popular tourist spots like Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

According to Canarian Weekly, tourists are taking away approximately 1,000kg of natural matter annually from protected areas in Lanzarote alone. This includes stones, rocks, and sand, which are often brought back as souvenirs despite clear signs indicating that such actions are prohibited.

One of the most affected areas is 'Popcorn Beach' near Corralejo, where tourists are known to collect significant amounts of sand shaped like popcorn. Authorities have emphasized that taking sand from this beach is an offense and can result in fines of up to €3,000.

The challenge for authorities lies in proving where the natural materials were taken from, making it difficult to enforce regulations effectively. However, 'Popcorn Beach' sand is distinctive and easier to identify, leading to stricter penalties for those caught taking it.

Tourists have been urged by the government and nature conservatives to respect the environment and refrain from taking rocks, stones, or sand from the Canary Islands' beaches to avoid facing legal consequences and contributing to the degradation of these natural treasures.