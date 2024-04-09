Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Netizens share stunning pictures, videos of rare celestial event | Check out

    There was a total solar eclipse, which was a sight to see as the Moon totally obscured the Sun's light and captured the attention of millions of people across the world. On social media, many posted captivating images of the heavenly spectacle.

    Total solar eclipse 2024 Netizens share stunning pictures videos of rare celestial event check out gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    In an awe-inspiring event that drew the attention of millions globally, a total solar eclipse was seen in the skies on Monday, creating a breathtaking scene as the Moon completely blocked the Sun's light. Netizens shared mesmerising pictures of the celestial event on various social media platforms.

    The first solar eclipse of 2024 occurs today. This complete solar eclipse will cross Mexico, the United States, and Canada on its way across North America, but it won't be seen from India. Thus, regardless of their geographic location, astronomers, physicists, eclipse aficionados, and skywatchers are filled with excitement as they anxiously anticipate this event.

    As aficionados anxiously anticipate real-time photos and videos of today's complete solar eclipse, excitement is high. These images spread swiftly throughout the internet, gaining popularity and going viral very quickly.

    Take a look at what netizens shared on social media:

    Now, let's define a solar eclipse. It happens when the Moon casts a shadow across Earth as it moves in front of the Sun. These alignments are uncommon, though, because of the Moon's orbit's little inclination with respect to Earth's orbit around the Sun.

    The sky seems strangely different during a total solar eclipse; it looks like the change from dawn to twilight. If the weather permits, those who are within the eclipse's path might witness the celestial splendor of the sun's corona, which is its outer atmosphere that is usually hidden by the sun's radiance. Those who are in the center of the Moon's shadow when it moves across Earth get to witness the breathtaking totality. This time, the solar eclipse covered a 115-mile totality span that included Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse 2024 from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH) gcw

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH)

    Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir bridges faiths with Ramadan event, receives applause from Arab leaders (WATCH) AJR

    Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir bridges faiths with Ramadan event, receives applause from Arab leaders (WATCH)

    Michael Sathyadass, sound engineer who has worked with AR Rahman and Deep Purple killed in Sharjah high-rise fire anr

    Michael Sathyadass, sound engineer who has worked with AR Rahman, Deep Purple killed in Sharjah high-rise fire

    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow concert attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH) AJR

    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH)

    Russia floods: Over 10,000 homes inundated as melting snow swells Ural river; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Russia floods: Over 10,000 homes inundated as melting snow swells Ural river; WATCH dramatic videos

    Recent Stories

    25-year-old Indian student from Telangana found dead in United States

    25-year-old Indian student from Telangana found dead in Cleveland, US

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win

    Kerala: 20-year-old dies allegedly due to allergy after eating prawns in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: 20-year-old dies allegedly due to allergy after eating prawns in Thodupuzha

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse 2024 from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH) gcw

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon