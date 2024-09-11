'Tomorrow I'm doing 9/11': Joe Biden sparks social media frenzy with gaffe during NYC visit (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden has found himself in the spotlight for an unintended slip of the tongue, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

US President Joe Biden has found himself in the spotlight for an unintended slip of the tongue, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. While discussing his upcoming schedule during an event, Biden's phrasing of his plans for the September 11 anniversary attracted attention when he said, "I’ll be doing 9/11 tomorrow." Many viewers interpreted the comment as an unfortunate misstatement given the sensitive nature of the subject.

The remark quickly went viral, with users on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), poking fun at the 81-year-old president's comment. Critics seized the opportunity to criticize Biden's communication style, while others defended him, citing his long-standing record of solemnly commemorating national tragedies.

In a video clip that circulated widely, Biden was outlining his agenda for the days following the upcoming Presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. He mentioned that after watching the debate in Philadelphia, he would attend events to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks the following day.

The White House quickly clarified that Biden was referring to a series of events planned to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks. His schedule includes visits to key memorial sites, including Ground Zero in New York City, the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The events are part of a nationwide commemoration of the tragic day when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93.

In his remarks, Biden had also mentioned his plans to celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan's birthday and watch the Vice Presidential debate, indicating his strong confidence in Vice President Harris's preparedness to take on Trump. "She’s calm, cool, and collected," Biden said, reflecting on their recent conversations.

Despite the social media backlash, Biden has long been involved in 9/11 commemorations throughout his political career. His visit to the memorial sites is part of his administration’s continued efforts to honor the legacy of the victims, the first responders, and the families affected by the tragedy. Vice President Harris will join him in visiting the memorials, with both leaders expected to participate in the solemn ceremonies that are held annually on this day of remembrance.

