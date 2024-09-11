Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Tomorrow I'm doing 9/11': Joe Biden sparks social media frenzy with gaffe during NYC visit (WATCH)

    US President Joe Biden has found himself in the spotlight for an unintended slip of the tongue, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

    Tomorrow Im doing 9/11 Joe Biden sparks social media frenzy with gaffe during NYC visit (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden has found himself in the spotlight for an unintended slip of the tongue, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. While discussing his upcoming schedule during an event, Biden's phrasing of his plans for the September 11 anniversary attracted attention when he said, "I’ll be doing 9/11 tomorrow." Many viewers interpreted the comment as an unfortunate misstatement given the sensitive nature of the subject.

    The remark quickly went viral, with users on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), poking fun at the 81-year-old president's comment. Critics seized the opportunity to criticize Biden's communication style, while others defended him, citing his long-standing record of solemnly commemorating national tragedies.

    In a video clip that circulated widely, Biden was outlining his agenda for the days following the upcoming Presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. He mentioned that after watching the debate in Philadelphia, he would attend events to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks the following day.

    The White House quickly clarified that Biden was referring to a series of events planned to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks. His schedule includes visits to key memorial sites, including Ground Zero in New York City, the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The events are part of a nationwide commemoration of the tragic day when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93.

    In his remarks, Biden had also mentioned his plans to celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan's birthday and watch the Vice Presidential debate, indicating his strong confidence in Vice President Harris's preparedness to take on Trump. "She’s calm, cool, and collected," Biden said, reflecting on their recent conversations.

    Despite the social media backlash, Biden has long been involved in 9/11 commemorations throughout his political career. His visit to the memorial sites is part of his administration’s continued efforts to honor the legacy of the victims, the first responders, and the families affected by the tragedy. Vice President Harris will join him in visiting the memorials, with both leaders expected to participate in the solemn ceremonies that are held annually on this day of remembrance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    America is going bankrupt extremely quickly Elon Musk warns as national debt surpasses $35 trillion (WATCH) snt

    'America is going bankrupt extremely quickly': Elon Musk warns as national debt surpasses $35 trillion (WATCH)

    Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body: Kamala Harris on abortion rights (WATCH) snt

    Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body: Kamala Harris on abortion rights (WATCH)

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit snt

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit

    Turning separation into scent: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra introduces 'Divorce' perfume AJR

    Turning separation into scent: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra introduces 'Divorce' perfume

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial shk

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

    Recent Stories

    America is going bankrupt extremely quickly Elon Musk warns as national debt surpasses $35 trillion (WATCH) snt

    'America is going bankrupt extremely quickly': Elon Musk warns as national debt surpasses $35 trillion (WATCH)

    Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body: Kamala Harris on abortion rights (WATCH) snt

    Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body: Kamala Harris on abortion rights (WATCH)

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit snt

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon