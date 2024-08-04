Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tensions escalate in Middle East; Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets [WATCH]

    In a late-night escalation, Hezbollah launched around 30 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The group claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after midnight on Saturday (Aug 03). Israel's air defense systems intercepted most rockets, but a few landed in open areas.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Saturday (Aug 03) as Iran and its allies prepared to retaliate against the killing of a top Hamas official, which they attribute to Israel. This has raised concerns about a potential regional conflict. In response, the US, a key ally of Israel, announced plans to deploy warships and fighter jets to the area. Meanwhile, Western governments advised their citizens to evacuate Lebanon, where the influential Hezbollah group, backed by Iran, is headquartered, and several airlines suspended flights to the region.

    ‘Stop bullsh***ing me’: Joe Biden told Israeli PM Netanyahu amid Mideast tensions: Report

    In a late-night escalation, Hezbollah fired approximately 30 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after midnight. Israel's air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the rockets, although a few landed in open areas and one struck near Beit Hillel, causing no injuries. 

    In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force targeted the rocket launcher in southern Lebanon's Marjaayoun area, as well as nearby terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, the IDF used artillery fire to neutralize a threat in the Odaisseh area. The army reported that a combat soldier from the 9th Armored Battalion sustained serious injuries on Saturday during clashes in southern Gaza.

    The IDF reported airstrikes by fighter jets on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including Kafr Kila. Meanwhile, Jordan has urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.

    The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, following the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah's military chief in Beirut, has led to vows of retaliation from Iran and the so-called "axis of resistance."

    Haniyeh was buried in Qatar on Friday, where he had been residing. Israel, which has been accused of the attack by Hamas, Iran, and others, has not issued a direct comment. On Saturday, Iran stated that it anticipates Hezbollah to target deeper within Israel, extending beyond military sites.

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report

