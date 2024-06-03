Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sri Lanka floods: Dramatic drone footages show severe waterlogging, over 5,000 families marooned (WATCH)

    At least 15 people have lost their lives, and over 19,000 individuals from more than 5,000 families were left stranded over the weekend due to severe monsoonal rainfall that wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, authorities reported on Sunday.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    At least 15 people have lost their lives, and over 19,000 individuals from more than 5,000 families were left stranded over the weekend due to severe monsoonal rainfall that wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, authorities reported on Sunday. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed that the fatalities occurred in seven districts, including the capital, Colombo, where torrential rain exceeding 300 mm led to flash floods, uprooted trees, strong winds, lightning strikes, and landslides.

    The heavy rainfall severely impacted twenty of the country's 25 administrative districts, causing widespread destruction. More than 4,000 homes suffered partial damage, and 28 houses were completely destroyed.

    In response to the crisis, the Sri Lankan Army mobilized seven teams equipped with boats to conduct rescue operations. Additionally, the Air Force put three helicopters on standby for immediate emergency response in the affected areas.

    Anticipating further rainfall and potential flooding, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of all schools across the island for Monday as a precautionary measure.

    To ensure safety and prevent further hazards, the Ministry of Power and Energy suspended electricity supplies to several areas. Meanwhile, the National Building Research Centre issued red notices for landslides in four districts, urging residents to remain vigilant.

    Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as rescue operations and relief efforts are underway to assist those affected by this devastating natural disaster.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
